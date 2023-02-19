We are lucky to be safe here - Syrians gather to remember those who have lost their lives and homes

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/02/23.Members of the Turkish community gather at the war memorial, at The Quarry, Shrewsbury, to remember the victims of the earthquake..Pictured is Leen Swedan..

The Syrians, many of them refugees from the war during the past decade, say their countryfolk have been through enough.

Syrian families and those in support gather in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

Teenagers who joined their parents in the Quarry in Shrewsbury on Sunday, say they are lucky to be in the UK where they feel safe and have food and somewhere to live.

Leen Swedanwho is 14, said she left Syria for Jordan 10 years ago and more recently moved to the UK.

"People in Syria have no food, no house to live in and the children can not go to school. It was dreadful before because of the war and now they have to deal with the earthquake.

A pupil at Belvidere School she said she wanted to become a doctor.

"I want to be able to help people," she said.

Maher Al Melhem, a pupil at Meole Brace School, said he felt lucky to live in Shrewsbury.

"We are safe, we have food and shelter. We may not know those in Syria but they are our family. They have nothing."

His father, Oday Al Melhem, said when he was young Syrian was a good place to live.

"It was really beautiful," he said.

"It was destroyed by war and now by the earthquake."

Teenager, Abdualrhman Tabble said he was doing all he could to support appeals to help those in the earthquake zone including sharing charity links on social media.

"We are so lucky to live here."

Children of Syrian families taking time out in the Quarry

Peter Freegarde said he felt he had to join the gathering to show his support.

"We have no understanding of the suffering that is happening in the area where the earthquake happened," he said.

"Those who survived have no homes and little food. It is winter there, I can not begin to imagine the suffering."

Susan Vousden said she was praying for those in Syria and Turkey.

She helps out at the Community Hub run by Shropshire Supports Refugees which organised the gathering.

Kariman Yakhoul from the not for profit organisation, said those now living in Shropshire had been deeply saddened and affected by the earthquakes.

"Many have extended family, friends, people they know who have lost their lives or who are know having to live in tents with little food or help," she said.