Fire crews called to alert at Shrewsbury hospital hours after leak above lighting causes small fire

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Firefighters scrambled to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for the second time in one day.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock
On Friday morning they were send to the hospital when a small fire in a kitchen was caused by a leak above lighting and found all was safe after electrics tripped as they should.

The second incident saw a crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station rush to Mytton Oak Road at 6.27pm in response to another automatic fire alarm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Alarm activated by a member of staff using a break glass point due to a small fire in an external bin. Fire was out on arrival of fire service personnel."

That incident was declared over at 6.41pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

