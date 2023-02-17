Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock

On Friday morning they were send to the hospital when a small fire in a kitchen was caused by a leak above lighting and found all was safe after electrics tripped as they should.

The second incident saw a crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station rush to Mytton Oak Road at 6.27pm in response to another automatic fire alarm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Alarm activated by a member of staff using a break glass point due to a small fire in an external bin. Fire was out on arrival of fire service personnel."