"Staff sickness" cuts off some stations on line between Shrewsbury and Chester

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Trains are not serving some stations between Shrewsbury and Chester after signalling staff were taken ill.

Expect to see replacement buses at Shrewsbury station today

Replacement buses are running between Shrewsbury and Chester this morning and are expected to have to run until 7pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for train operator Transport for Wales said: "Due to signalling staff being taken ill between Shrewsbury and Chester the line will be blocked.

"Wrexham General, Gobowen, Ruabon and Chirk will not be served.

"Disruption is expected until 9pm on Saturday."

Replacement road transport has been arranged to take passengers between Shrewsbury and Chester in both directions.

A list of replacement bus times have been posted on the TfW app.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

