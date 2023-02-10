A49 re-open following two-car collision near Shrewsbury

The police led the response to the incident.

Following the crash, the road was closed in both directions between the A5 / A5112 near Shrewsbury and the B4371.

The emergency services were dispatched just before 7pm, with West Mercia Police leading response to the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "At 18:57 on Thursday, 9 February, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Dorrington.

"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Ludlow.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"This incident involved two cars which were in collision and required making safe.

"One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service."