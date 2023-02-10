A49 re-open following two-car collision near Shrewsbury

Following the crash, the road was closed in both directions between the A5 / A5112 near Shrewsbury and the B4371.
The emergency services were dispatched just before 7pm, with West Mercia Police leading response to the incident.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "At 18:57 on Thursday, 9 February, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Dorrington.
"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Ludlow.
"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.
"This incident involved two cars which were in collision and required making safe.
"One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service."
While diversions were in place, National Highways: West Midlands said just before 10pm that everything was re-open: "The #A49 has REOPENED in both directions between #A5 / #A5112 near #Shrewsbury (south) and #B4371 following an earlier collision".
The #A49 has REOPENED in both directions between #A5 / #A5112 near #Shrewsbury (south) and #B4371 following an earlier collision. pic.twitter.com/nis8WVHrXP— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 9, 2023