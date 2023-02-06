Shrewsbury Abbey gears up for international day of prayer

Shrewsbury's service will be held on Friday, March 3 at 10.30am at Shrewsbury Abbey

World Day of Prayer is celebrated annually in over 170 countries on the first Friday in March.

The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common day of prayer.

Every year, worship service focuses on a different country and a specific theme.

This year, women from Taiwan have prepared the international service on the theme 'I have heard about your faith'.

It is the first year Taiwan has prepared the service for the event, which has in the past seen services prepared by women from the tiny Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the UN and Native American Christian Leaders.