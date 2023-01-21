Colour Sergeant taking on Ultra Challenge to boost charity

Colour Sergeant Peter Small is training to take part in one of the hardest running challenges on May 12.

Colour Sergeant Peter Small, aged 36, from the Welsh Guards, said: "As many as 300 people have previously taken part in the 100-mile challenge and although I have a certain level of fitness this is regarded as one of the hardest of challenges.

"It is part of the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc World Series and I will be visiting the area in March for a recce and training but this will be dependent upon the weather.

"Through the challenge I hope to raise £1,000 for the charity MANUP? which aims to help men suffering from mental health issues.

"In the Army you are aware of Post Traumatic Syndrome and other mental health issues.

"I started running last October and at that time had a basic level of fitness.

"In October I set myself a personal challenge of completing a marathon length run.

"Within three weeks I completed 30, 40 and 50 mile runs.

"I am also studying for an Open University degree in Psychology and Counselling.

"I felt running was helpful and decided to pick one of the hardest of races.

"The harder the goal the more determined you become and less inclined to give up.

"I will be stepping up training to 50 miles each weekend will increase this to 100 miles eight weeks before the race."

The challenge takes place on May 12 and CSgt Small said he hoped as many people as possible would support the fundraising.