Friends raise thousands of pounds for Motor Neurone Disease charity

The fundraising lunch

Emily Hamlett, aged 32, and her husband., Robert, aged 33, of Ruyton XI Towns, near Baschurch, hosted the event on October 2 last year using a marquee which had been used the previous day for his sister Sarah's wedding to James Latter, aged 28, from Whitchurch,

Faye Dickson, from Baschurch, also helped organise the lunch with Joanna Williams, aged 46, from Weston Lullingfields, near Baschurch, whose husband, Neil, aged 48, suffers from Motor Neurone Disease.

Emily said: "I have never been involved with anything on this scale before and it was really great as the event was attended by 250 people and the auction of promises raised £21,000 on the day.

Robert Hamlett, Emily Hamlett, Joanna Williams, and Faye Dickson are pictured presenting a cheque to a representative from the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"The star prize was a rugby shirt signed by the England players which was bought by the rugby boys from Shrewsbury Rugby Club and donated to Neil's 12-year-old son, Toby.

"Neil was diagnosed with this truly awful disease in February 2019 and he is known as the ginger warrior to his friends.

"Both Neil and Joanna are well-known characters in the Shropshire community with Neil running his family farm alongside his father and brother and Joanna running a land agency business.

"Neil was also a keen rugby player.and it has been inspiring how the rugby and farming community have come together in this way.

"Motor Neurone Disease has been in the news more in the past few years with it affecting rugby legends Doddie Weir and Rob Burrows.

"It affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and affects the brain and nerves.

"The treatments ease symptoms but cannot slow or stop the ongoing degeneration.

"There is currently also no Government funding to help this charity fight this disease which is why it was so important for us to raise a large sum of money.

"With the four having great experience in socialising, we gave hosting a big do a go and were delighted by the support from familty and friends and could not believe the generosity of those who attended the event as well as sponsors and donors.

"In true farming spirit the helpers we had on the day, who included Neil's 15-year-old daughter, Lottie, were incredible and turned the marquee from the wedding celebrations the night before into a true spectacle for the charity lunch.

"We were fed by Oak Apple Catering, watered by Jays Bars and kept entertained by Christopher Potter, of Halls Auctioneers, during the auction of promises.