Council leaders defend Shrewsbury park and ride bus services after resident's criticism of driver use

Resident John Farrelly said he sees empty park and ride buses every day while he is "standing in the pouring rain" waiting for a service that is "unlikely to arrive".

Mr Farrelly's question was put to a meeting of Shropshire Council's cabinet on Wednesday during time set aside for public questions.

Mr Farrelly's question, read out by a council officer, said: "Why are bus drivers being used on park and ride services when there is a shortage of drivers on normal routes?

"I live in Shrewsbury and every day see P and R buses mostly empty. This is whilst standing in pouring rain waiting on a bus that is unlikely to arrive."

Councillor Ian Nellins, the council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for climate change, environment and transport defended the park and ride services.

Buses travel in and out of Shrewsbury town centre on a 20 minute basis from big car park sites at Meole Brace, Harlescott and Bicton Heath.

Councillor Nellins said: "Shrewsbury Park & Ride is an important and valued service operated by Arriva on behalf of Shropshire Council.

"This service helps to relieve congestion within the town centre and along approach roads and also helps the environmental externalities that have accompanied increasing traffic levels."

The councillor said the council is aware of issued with some Arriva buses but says the outlook is positive.

"The council are aware of recent issues regarding service delivery on some local bus services operated by Arriva and they have always prioritised services operated on behalf of Shropshire Council," said Councillor Nellins.

"These drivers are employed by Arriva and it is the Arriva Managers who decide on the deployment of drivers to the services and not the council.