National success for county milliner

Fleur Curtis

Fleur Curtis, owner of Oscar & Willow Millinery, based in The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury has been awarded the prestigious British Hat Guild award 2023.

The award was given by a panel from The British Hat Guild, which is the national association for professional milliners, hatters and headwear designers. It recognises the best of British millinery.

Three finalists were chosen and selected by The British Hat Guild board based on photographs of the finalists’ work and an application form.

The three awardees have been recognised as having outstanding design and millinery skills, as well as having what it takes to succeed in the industry.

The win has not only granted Fleur a bursary to spend on materials, equipment and technological processes, but Fleur also benefits from a tailored mentorship from two members of her choosing from a panel of professionals who put themselves forward.

“I feel honoured and extremely grateful to have been offered this opportunity,” Fleur said. “Having only opened my studio in The Parade Shops in Autumn 2021, this award will help me develop my skills further and take my millinery business to the next level.

"I’m extremely excited to be mentored by two prestigious milliners in the field, Sarah Marshall of renowned John Boyd’s Hats, and Milliner Beverley Edmondson who are both huge inspirations of mine. This really is a life changing opportunity for me and I really can’t wait for the next few months.”