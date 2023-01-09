Police warn drivers to take care as deluge expected across Wales and Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the west of Shropshire including the Oswestry area and mid and north Wales from 6am to 8pm.

Weather forecasters say rainfall totals of 80-100mm could accumulate over high ground.

A spokesman for North Wales Police, which covers the Chirk, Wrexham and Llangollen area, said: "The Met Office have issued a warning that heavy rain could cause disruption across large parts of North Wales tomorrow (Tuesday).

"The warning is valid from 0600 - 2000 and parts of Eryri/Snowdonia could see 100mm of rain. If you are travelling, remember that heavy rain affects visibility - slow down when driving in these conditions."

The Met Office says outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales during Tuesday. It is expected to be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales, particularly over higher ground.