Cound Arbour Bridge will be closed from January 20 to February 3 for the installation of a trial traffic realignment scheme.

The work will require the temporary closure of the bridge, which carries an unclassified road between the A458 and Cound over Cound Brook. It will be be closed from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The work includes the installation of a trial traffic realignment scheme which requires kerbing , signs and road markings.

Other work being carried out in conjunction with the scheme include repairs to the damaged cast iron parapet. The parapet will also be painted.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "To carry out the proposed work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic."

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted to the A458 via local roads by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the work.

"Though there will be some disruption during these works, every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience caused."