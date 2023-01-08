Fundraiser for Severn Hospice sees runners tackle 7k course on the banks of the Severn

Ready at the off, the Seven for Severn at the Royal Hill

The Seven for Severn Shropshire run was organised by Emma McCracken, who is taking part in the London Marathon in April in aid of Shropshire's Severn Hospice.

As part of her fundraising she hit on the idea of people running or walking seven kilometres, donating £7 to the charity and having the chance to win one of seven prizes.

The event on Saturday was held on the banks of the swollen River Severn, starting and finishing at the Royal Hill Inn, Edgerley.

But many others joined in virtually, doing their own 7k route close to their own home.

Some of the runners at the end of the event at the Royal Hill

Emma, from Nesscliffe, who is juggling her training with looking after her three children, only took up running in lockdown.

"I had never run more than a 10k before signing up for the marathon," she said.

"But I have a training plan and am just taking one run at a time."

She said she chose the Severn Hospice because it cared for her auntie many years ago.

"I also wanted to support a local charity," she said.

"This is going to be my biggest challenge and craziest, but for our amazing local hospice to keep providing such valuable care to so many people, crazy challenges like this raising money is what helps it do this."

Emma said she was grateful to Kelly Jones at the Royal Hill for all the hosting and helping to organise the run, and to those who had donated prizes.

There were fears that the extremely high water levels on the River Severn may have flooded parts of the route, but the road remained passable and the sun shone for the event.

Kelly, who took part in the run herself, said she loved encouraging runners and held regular social runs from the Royal Hill.