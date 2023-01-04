Notification Settings

One person cut out of vehicle in two person crash north of Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

A casualty was cut free from a two vehicle crash north of Shrewsbury and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Four fire engines were scrambled from the stations at Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem to Wem Road, Harmer Hill where a crash had been reported at 7.22pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived the found a crash involving two vehicles and used cutting equipment to get them out.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One casualty was released from one vehicle by fire crews using Holmatro Cutting Equipment and taken to hospital by ambulance."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

