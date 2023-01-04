One person cut out of vehicle in two person crash north of Shrewsbury

Four fire engines were scrambled from the stations at Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem to Wem Road, Harmer Hill where a crash had been reported at 7.22pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived the found a crash involving two vehicles and used cutting equipment to get them out.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One casualty was released from one vehicle by fire crews using Holmatro Cutting Equipment and taken to hospital by ambulance."