Paramedics called to crash at busy Shrewsbury traffic island

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at a busy Shrewsbury traffic island.

The collision happened at the Churncote roundabout, which links the A5 and A458, at around 7.35pm on Sunday. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 7.39pm on Monday, January 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"Two vehicles involved in RTC. No persons trapped and fire service making vehicle safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident:

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

