Shrewsbury Town helps youngsters make sure Christmas is a hit for loved ones

Shrewsbury Town players were amongst those helping out at the HAF event.

The Shrewsbury Town Foundation hosted its 'Holiday, Activities and Food' (HAF) programme earlier this week – with children eligible for free school meals invited to attend.

As part of the day they went to the club where they were given a hot meal, got to take part in activities, and were able to pick a present for a loved one – donated by local businesses, fans and staff.

Club players Harry Burgoyne, Tom Bloxham, Carl Winchester and Aiden O'Brien, then turned out to offer the youngsters a hand with wrapping the gifts.

Millie Wheeler, fundraising and partnerships manager at the club said the event was all the more important given the cost of living challenges hitting all families this year.

She said: "So today we are running our HAF (Holiday, activities and food) program.

"It means kids who are on free school meals can come to Shrewsbury Town and get a free hot meal, they utilise the stadium and they can also pick a present for a loved one.

"We have lots of donations here from lots of local businesses that have kindly sent them to us for Christmas.

"This afternoon we will have the help of some of the players, who are helping to wrap them up.

"It is all the more pertinent this year because we know that families are really struggling so we felt it was extra important for us to make sure kids had an extra special Christmas."

She added: "Our program filled up really quickly, much quicker than last year and you can really tell that families in Shropshire are struggling but it is great we are doing something about it and taking some positive steps.

"Our corporate supporters, our fans even staff that work here have brought in things so we are really grateful for all the support we have had.

"We know that parents go over and above every single year, it is really nice for them to get something back this time.

"We know lots of people are doing donations for kids, and we wanted to turn it on its head and give parents a bit of love this year because we know it can be super difficult."

Burgoyne, Shrewsbury Town's goalkeeper, who had helped with the task of wrapping the presents, said it was hugely important for the players to give back to their community.

He said: "It’s nice to help the kids here today and to see their faces. You can see how much it means to them that they are going to be giving their parents or loved ones something to open on Christmas Day.

"I’m a Shropshire lad myself, I’m from Ludlow, and I think the football club has always been the centre of the whole county. And I think it shows that we’ve got people here today all working to put smiles on the faces of kids at Christmas.

"You have got parents and families that are struggling at the minute, times are hard. And it’s just good the football club is at the centre of where help is coming from.

"Any time that we have got the opportunity to be a role model for someone or to set a good example, then I am willing to do it.

"Whether that’s giving someone a pair of gloves on a match day – the gloves might not mean a lot to me but it might mean a lot to a young kid and it might even lead to him taking up goalkeeping!