Join in a charity soccer match that will also help a refuge

By Sue SmithShrewsbury

Supporters and sponsors of FC Nations Football Club are being offered the chance to join players on the all-weather pitch at Shrewsbury Sports Village to raise funds for charity.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/12/22.Jae King, DEan Austin and Christian McFlash from FC Nations get set for their charity football match..
People wanting to take part in the special match on Sunday must be over 16-years-old and will be asked to make a donation of £10.

Participants and their family and friends are also being invited to take along a gift-wrapped present for children at the Women's Refuge.

Club secretary Jae King said: "One of our sponsors, Five Ways Insurance, raises funds for Kidney Research UK and we wanted to help this worthy cause.

"We are inviting people to come along at 9.30am on the day for a planned kick-off at 10.30am.

"Each participant, whatever their gender, will make a donation of £10 and we also hope that people will bring along presents, which have been wrapped and bearing a card detailing the suitability for gender and age of a child.

"The club plays every Sunday in the Shrewsbury and District Football League and is very much part of the community.

"Every few months we like to hold a charity event to give something back to the community and decided to help our sponsor raise funds for a charity which is very close to their heart.

"We also decided to add a festive touch by appealing for presents for children in the Women's Refuge.

"We will be picking the teams on the day and these will be made up of players, supporters, sponsors and their families.

"The Bird in Hand, at Coton Hill, will be selling mulled wine on the day and will be providing food after the game."

