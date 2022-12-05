Shrewsbury singer-songwriter to hold concert to help homeless charity

Vincent Whyte and Fiona Conn, regional community fundraiser, Shelter.

The fundraiser is taking place as the charity said it feared record high rents and soaring living costs mean many more people are at risk of being tipped into homelessness this winter.

More than 17,000 people in the West Midlands, including more than 8,500 children, were officially recorded as homeless at the end of last year. This includes people sleeping rough on the streets and families living in temporary accommodation.

Funds raised from Vincent’s concert will help the charity's frontline services continue providing free and expert help to anyone facing homelessness, as well helping to campaign for lasting change.

The concert will take place in The Loft at The Old Post Office, Shrewsbury on December 20.

Vincent said: “Being homeless or living in poor accommodation at any time of the year is hard, but particularly during the festive season, a time of the year when family, friends, and a safe, comfortable place to live can make such a big difference to our sense of wellbeing and togetherness.

"However modest, I’m sure the donations from this gig will help Shelter to continue carrying out its great work.”

He will be joined on stage by fellow musicians Jared Jackson and Cait Leach to perform some festive tunes and numbers from his latest album Wallflower Swan Songs. As well as audience contributions, all revenue generated from the sale of this, and a selection of his other albums will be donated to Shelter.

Fiona Conn, regional community fundraiser at Shelter, said: “Every four minutes a household in England becomes homeless. I would like to thank him for thinking of Shelter and look forward to seeing him play.”