Nurses in Shropshire won't take part in first round of national strike action, NHS leaders told

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) staff at both Shropshire Community Health Trust and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen voted in favour of strike action, a meeting on Wednesday heard.

Staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, did not support striking on December 15 and 20.

Alison Bussey, the chief nurse at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin told the board that ShropComm, RJAH and Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust staff had met legal strike vote thresholds. But she said the RCN had not chosen them to take part in the pre-Christmas walkouts.

"None will be taking strike action on either of those days," she said. "We will have further dates and we will be seeking confirmation."

Sir Neil McKay, who chairs the board, told the meeting that a vote for strike action in the ambulance service does not include the West Midlands Ambulance Service, which includes Shropshire.

The ambulance union UNISON announced that ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of industrial action over pay and staffing levels.