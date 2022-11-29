Shrewsbury to come alive with the sound of Christmas music for festive season

The Stiperstones Brass Band

Shrewsbury BID has arranged for a variety of community choirs and bands to perform in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.

It started with the Got 2 Sing Choir on Saturday, November 26. The choir was in Pride Hill, singing a mixture of popular and Christmas songs to entertain people as they got on with their shopping.

The Stiperstones Brass Band will be performing on Saturday, December 3, from 11am to 3pm in High Street, followed by The Black-Eyed Susans on Saturday, December 10, and The Rock Choir on Saturday, December 17.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the live music performances were all part of making the town centre atmosphere as welcoming as possible during the Christmas period.

He said: “Shrewsbury really comes into its own at this time of year, with the Christmas lights and decorations making the town centre feel even more special than usual.

“This is of course an extremely important time for the retail and hospitality trade, so we are always keen to make the town centre as appealing as possible in the lead-up to Christmas.

“We hope activities like live music help make the atmosphere in Shrewsbury even more festive and will encourage people to spend more time in the town centre.”

Charlotte Mulloy, deputy general manager at Hickory's in Victoria Quay and member of the Shrewsbury BID board, added: “Christmas is a crucial time of year for hospitality businesses like ours, and we very much welcome initiatives like this to help bring people into town.