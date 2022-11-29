Popular Shrewsbury restaurant saved as new bosses step in to run long-running venue

Michael Halford outside The Peach Tree, Shrewsbury. Photo: The Peach Tree

The future of The Peach Tree in Abbey Foregate, which opened in 1997, looked uncertain after its owners announced the restaurant was closing with immediate effect.

However, the venue, along with neighbouring Havana Republic cocktail bar and Spirit Venue, are now being operated by Michael Halford and The Shire Collection.

An announcement on The Peach Tree's Facebook page, the said: "We are thrilled to announce that as of midday today Michael Halford and The Shire Collection are now officially the new bosses at The Peach Tree, Havana Republic, and Spirit Venue.

"Michael and his team have lots of exciting creative plans for the future - but their immediate focus is to roll up their sleeves and bring the magic of Christmas to The Peach Tree for each and every party booking this December!"

Bosses have told those with bookings they will hear from the restaurant soon if they haven't already.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Halford said: "The Peach Tree and Havana Republic, and C:21 as it was previously called, are all iconic and much-loved venues which have been trail-blazers throughout the last couple of decades, and I look forward to taking all the venues to the next stage. It's exciting times ahead."

Mr Halford is the director of The Shire Collection Ltd, that also runs other Shropshire venues including The Buttercross in Market Drayton, and the recently opened The Boujee Lounge in Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury.

James Evans, Head of Halls Commercial, said the parties involved have been working "though the night" to complete the deal since last week.