Walking Dead illustrator Charlie Adlard showcases life drawing work at Shrewsbury exhibition

Charlie Adlard is showcasing his life drawing work at The Hive, Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury comic book artist created a selection of figurative sketches during The Hive’s Tuesday life drawing classes before the pandemic, created both on physical paper and digitally using an iPad. In stark contrast to his Walking Dead work, the exhibition offers an alternative perspective on his creative work.

His work is on display in the gallery at The Hive, in Belmont, Shrewsbury town centre, until December 9.

Charlie is a patron of the charity, and signed copies of his new book, Life, at a launch night. Proceeds will be donated to The Hive.

“Life drawing, to a cartoonist like me, is incredibly important," said Charlie. "I always advise potential comic artists how important it is to try to find classes or sessions and join them because drawing the human figure is essential to what we do. You can never stop learning from it!

"I've had a lot of practice at drawing the human figure but it is something a bit different - completely different to what I do for the day job. It was all good fun and great for me to attend those sessions."

Charlie has a huge portfolio of work in the comic book world, but is most well-known for his work on the Walking Dead series, which he joined from issue seven. The series rapidly grew in popularity and drew wide acclaim, winning an Eisner Award – the comics equivalent of an Oscar – in 2010.

It was adapted for television by US network AMC in 2010, and Charlie appeared in the pilot as a zombie extra. The final episode of the TV series is due to be screened soon.