Santa sets up shop at Shrewsbury museum

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Father Christmas and his elves will be setting up shop at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from Wednesday, November 23.

Bookings are now being taken for visitors to meet St. Nick in his museum workshop.

Children are encouraged to post a letter to Father Christmas in the festive post office, before an elf guide leads the tour through to a wondrous workshop, crammed full of history and magic, to meet Father Christmas himself.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Father Christmas must know we have all been very, very good to ask us to let him set up a workshop in the museum in Shrewsbury.

“It is very exciting that he and the elves are going to be with us from November 23 right up to December 23 when he will be preparing for the busiest day of his year, and I’m sure they will be given a warm welcome from our museum team and by all the visitors who book to come along.

“As well as experiencing our lovely museum guests at Father Christmas’ workshop, you will be able to enjoy some Christmas themed arts and crafts at stations scattered around the museum; and Father Christmas has also promised a gift for every child who comes to see him.”

Tickets cost £15 per child aged 1–17, and £5 per accompanying adult. Time slots are bookable for mornings, afternoons and early evenings during late night shopping on Wednesdays.