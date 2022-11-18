Notification Settings

Man hit by car on busy road is taken to hospital with 'possible serious' injuries

By Dominic Robertson

A man has been taken to hospital with 'possible serious injuries' after being hit by a car in Shrewsbury.

Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
The man was injured shortly before 7.45am at Ditherington Road.

The police closed the road while the air ambulance and a land ambulance attended, along with a paramedic officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the man had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Ditherington Road, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, at 7.45am.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent.

"On arrival, crews discovered a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"Ambulance staff treated the pedestrian, a man, for possible serious injuries at the scene before taking him by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

The road has since re-opened.









