Man hit by car on busy road is taken to hospital with 'possible serious' injuries

The man was injured shortly before 7.45am at Ditherington Road.
The police closed the road while the air ambulance and a land ambulance attended, along with a paramedic officer.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the man had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.
A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Ditherington Road, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, at 7.45am.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent.
"On arrival, crews discovered a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
"Ambulance staff treated the pedestrian, a man, for possible serious injuries at the scene before taking him by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."
The road has since re-opened.