Shrewsbury Fake Festival cancelled next year due to 'financial reasons'

A Duran Duran tribute act performs at the 2022 Fake Festival in Shrewsbury

The Fake Festival in Shrewsbury's Quarry has been cancelled for 2023 as organisers need to slash its number of shows.

Oasis, Duran Duran and Depeche Mode tribute acts were among those to rock the Quarry in April at this year's festival. But Shrewsbury Town Council confirmed it won't be back in 2023. It is hoped organisers will bring the festival back in 2024.

Mike Cox, outdoor recreation and asset manager, told a council meeting: "The Fake Festival won't be attending next year for financial reasons. They are having to reduce their number of tour shows by 50 per cent. Unfortunately we are missing out in 2023. They are hoping to make a return in 2024."

Councillor Phil Gillam asked whether the authority should be charging event organisers more money to hold shows in the 29-acre riverside park.