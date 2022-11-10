Shock and awe as Shropshire anti-violence sculpture sets school abuzz

Pc Becky Mclean and student James Mootookistnen, aged12, with the Manchester Anti-Violence Bee

Shrewsbury Academy, in Sundorne, hosted the stunning artwork, which was made at Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre and features thousands of weapons seized from the streets of Greater Manchester, including knives and guns.

West Mercia Police officers were also in attendance to educate pupils on the dangers of knife crime.

Violent offences are one of the force's priorities to tackle. In the year to June, violent offences with injury were up 20 per cent in the county.

Students were captivated by the sculpture. Asked how he felt when he set eyes on the bee, Joe Smith, 14, said: "Shocked and scared because it's crazy how people can get hold of these weapons and how they can be on the streets without people knowing. There are military grade weapons on there that people should not be able to get hold of."

Fellow year 10 pupil Grace Kinsey-Owen, also 14, added: "It's quite scary knowing there's stuff like this around on our streets and people have access to them and use them."

Talking about the children's reactions to the sculpture, headteacher Julie Johnson said: "Some are in absolute shock, others are amazed by it. The students are just intrigued by it. It opens up opportunities for students to talk.

"Some students have identified items on the bee that they've used in computer games.

"The students are seeing reality. These items that have been taken in an amnesty in the streets of Greater Manchester. For our students to see that, it's been great.

"It's about raising awareness and crime prevention.

"We work closely with West Mercia Police. It's important that we're seen not just as a school but as part of the community."

Sergeant Marv Choudhury, from West Mercia Police, said: "The whole idea is to create a talking point. It's opened up new conversations around social media for example, about what these kids are watching online and the impact it has. These are things they might not have told us about if we'd just come here without the artwork.

"The message is around saying no to knife crime and violence, so the message is a simple one around how weapons can be used to create a lovely piece of art.

"It's an engagement told for us to engage with the young people to explain what those danger are, diversionary activities which are out there which our partners offer, to try and prevent them from becoming a victim or carry knives in the future.

"They are almost in awe when they first see it, but then additionally they start asking questions that perhaps if I'd turned up on my own today the wouldn't have asked me. So it really does open up conversation around what those dangers are around knife crime. For us to get our preventative message not to carry knives in the street, it's not cool to carry these types of weapons."

During the Shropshire leg of its tour, the bee will be taken to several places where young people may be more vulnerable to the risks of county lines and violent offending, including Brookside and Sutton Hill in Telford.

Inspector Antony Cleobury, said: "We wanted to come to schools as we think it's important to create that visibility. We're going to places like Brookside and Sutton Hill because we think it will get attention."

He also told how the force's Steer Clear project helped a young individual who got involved in a gang was carrying a weapon. He was put on a "diversion path", and now helps other students.

"He has changed his way of thinking and his way of life," Inspector Cleobury said. "He's now totally against knife crime and understands the impact."

He added: "I believe in this because I see it working. If we can help one child like that and he shares that message with others it makes a big difference."