Answer on extra Shrewsbury relief road funding expected within two weeks

Daniel Kawczynski MP met with Richard Holden MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Roads and Local Transport.

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, today met with a minister from the Department of Transport to discuss the request – which is likely to be key to whether the controversial project goes ahead.

Mr Kawczynski said that Richard Holden MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Roads and Local Transport, had told him to expect a response on the issue within a fortnight.

The Shrewsbury MP said the minister had been "receptive" and added that he was "optimistic" on the request.

Mr Kawczynski said: "The Minister is seriously considering my request to award additional funding for this vital infrastructure project.

"I made it clear to him that the future of Shrewsbury’s long-term economic vitality depends on this project being completed. I am optimistic that he will come back to me with good news."

The project, which is yet to secure planning permission, would complete the ring-road around Shrewsbury.

It has attracted vocal opposition, particularly in relation to its impact on the environment – both during immediate construction and in the ongoing use of motor vehicles.

The project had been estimated at costing around £80m, although the prediction dates back several years.

Last month Mr Kawczynski confirmed that level of increase in costs expected, by announcing he was seeking £27.5m extra from the government, which would account for 75 per cent of the increase in the scheme's cost.