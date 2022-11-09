A49 north of Shrewsbury 'likely to be closed until Friday' after burst water main

Picture: Shropshire Council

The A49 was closed at Hadnall on Tueesday after Severn Trent Water discovered a burst water main.

Shropshire Council said on Wednesday that repairs to the water main had been completed but the road now needs to be repaired.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Repairs to the water main are now complete, and the road now needs to be reinstated.

"The road is likely to be closed until Friday, but we hope it will be open before then."

The council has put official diversions in place. Drivers heading north should follow the signed diversion route via the A53 to Tern Hill, and A41 to Prees Heath while southbound traffic should follow the signed diversion route via the A41 from Prees Heath to Tern Hill and continue south on the A53 to Battlefield island.