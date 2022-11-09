Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A49 north of Shrewsbury 'likely to be closed until Friday' after burst water main

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A main road in Shropshire could be closed until Friday, says the county council.

Picture: Shropshire Council
Picture: Shropshire Council

The A49 was closed at Hadnall on Tueesday after Severn Trent Water discovered a burst water main.

Shropshire Council said on Wednesday that repairs to the water main had been completed but the road now needs to be repaired.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Repairs to the water main are now complete, and the road now needs to be reinstated.

"The road is likely to be closed until Friday, but we hope it will be open before then."

The council has put official diversions in place. Drivers heading north should follow the signed diversion route via the A53 to Tern Hill, and A41 to Prees Heath while southbound traffic should follow the signed diversion route via the A41 from Prees Heath to Tern Hill and continue south on the A53 to Battlefield island.

Shropshire Council added that access to all properties and businesses on the A49 will be maintained during the works.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News