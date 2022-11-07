Notification Settings

Police appeal after pedestrian hit by car at busy Shrewsbury roundabout and hospitalised

By David Tooley

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a Shrewsbury roundabout.

West Mercia Police is appealing for information following the collision on the A5 near the large Emstrey Island on the eastern outskirts of the county town.

Police say that at around 8pm on Saturday "a silver Peugeot 207 collided with a pedestrian."

A police spokesman said: "Did you see a collision on the A5 near Emstrey Island, Shrewsbury?

"Around 8pm on Sat a silver Peugeot 207 collided with a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital."

Please visit orlo.uk/r90dT or call 101 quoting incident 533 of November 5.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

