Emergency crews scramble to chimney fire near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to a house near Shrewsbury where there was a chimney fire this morning.

The blaze happened at Vineyard Cottages, Longnor, at around 10am. Three fire engines were sent as well as an ambulance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.05am on Saturday, November 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a chimney fire in Shrewsbury.

"Open chimney fire extinguished using chimney rods and small gear. All persons have vacated the property.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

