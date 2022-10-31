Artist admits to 'Banksy-style' mural in Shrewsbury town centre

Anonymous street artist 'Disney', often dubbed the 'Birmingham Banksy', has taken responsibility for the mysterious artwork that appeared on the back of the BT building in Town Walls. Picture: Steve Jones

The street art, which shows a young boy flying a dove of peace by remote control, appeared on the back of the BT building in Town Walls, leading locals to speculate if it could be the work of the infamous graffiti artist.

However it is the anonymous street artist 'Disney', often dubbed the 'Birmingham Banksy', that has taken responsibility.

Disney took to Instagram to admit the feat, writing underneath a photo of the artwork: "Thanks Shrewsbury for having me... nice couple days stay."

They also offered residents of the county town the opportunity to own their own copy of the artwork.

In a post advertising the sale, Disney told their 19,500 Instagram followers: "PEOPLE OF SHREWSBURY a one off chance to own your own hand sprayed piece of the boy with the dove painted last week in your town.

"D.M your offer best offer wins. This is a never to be repeated offer as stencil is sold to an American buyer and leaves these shores for good 60cm x 80cm pvc board."

Disney is quite used to the mistaken speculation, writing in comments that it's "not the first time" locals have questioned whether the artist had visited their town.

Disney made national headlines last year when a mural outside a Torquay arcade was assumed to be Banksy's - despite Disney's name being above it.

Comments on the post admitting to the Shrewsbury graffiti praised the artist, with one writing "Great work! Lovely piece of art in my hometown!"