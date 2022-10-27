Shrewsbury's top gardeners scoop awards for their blooms

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts (third right) presented awards to some of the town's top gardeners

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts presented Shrewsbury Town Council’s annual Town of Flowers Awards.

Residents and businesses were invited to the Mayor’s Parlour at Riggs Hall for an awards presentation to honour the winners of this year’s contest.

Competitors were judged in a range of categories including best residential large and small front gardens, best floral container and best commercial premises.

Entries were judged in July by members of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Group.

Among the winners were The Woodman Inn in Coton Hill, which won the commercial properties category. The Abbey pub in Monkmoor Road and The Royal Oak in Coton Hill were awarded joint second place.

Keith Roberts, chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, extended his thanks to everyone who had entered the competition and acknowledged their hard work this year. He said: “We have such dedicated residents here in Shrewsbury, who all help to play their part in the town’s entry in the Bloom competitions.