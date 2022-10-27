Plants freshen up Shrewsbury shopping area with splash of colour

The planters outside the Mytton Oak Road shops in Shrewsbury have had a freshen up

Shrewsbury Town Council, working in partnership with Shrewsbury in Bloom and the Midcounties Co-operative, has transformed the raised beds outside the row of shops on Mytton Oak Road, Copthorne, with fresh planting.

Councillor Rob Wilson, who represents Copthorne, said: “I’m really pleased with the improvement to the planters at the Mytton Oak Road Co-op. It’s a great example of partnership working between Shrewsbury Town Council, the Midcounties Co-operative and Shrewsbury in Bloom.

“I have already heard from a number of Copthorne residents how much they appreciate the enhanced planting.”

The planters now have a range of sustainable plants, which have been funded by Shrewsbury in Bloom. There are also areas in the planters where business owners can use seasonal bedding to provide some colour throughout the year.

Dave Morris, store manager of the Midcounties Co-operative on Mytton Oak Road, said: “Now that the dead tree has been removed and the planting scheme has been completed in all the planters, the area has been transformed.

“It’s great that we have all come together to help improve the local area, and we have already received a lot of positive comments from people coming to the store. On behalf of everyone who uses the local shops, I would like to say thank you to Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury in Bloom for the work they have done to the area.