Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Delays and cancellations on busy rail line between Black Country and Shropshire due to signal fault

By James VukmirovicShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Rail travellers travelling between the Black Country and Shropshire have been hit with delays after a signalling fault.

Services were either delayed or cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to a signalling fault
Services were either delayed or cancelled between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to a signalling fault

Services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been cancelled or delayed in both directions after the signalling fault was reported at around 12:50pm on Thursday.

The delays on the line, which serves stations such as Bilbrook, Codsall and Telford, are expected to last until 2:30pm, with services expected to be back to normal by 3pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: "There is an issue affecting services on the route between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, all lines are disrupted.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 14:30 today (27 October).

"We expect the problem to be fixed by 14:30

"We estimate that our train service will be back to normal by 15:00"

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News