Delays and cancellations on busy rail line between Black Country and Shropshire due to signal fault

Services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been cancelled or delayed in both directions after the signalling fault was reported at around 12:50pm on Thursday.

The delays on the line, which serves stations such as Bilbrook, Codsall and Telford, are expected to last until 2:30pm, with services expected to be back to normal by 3pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Trains said: "There is an issue affecting services on the route between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, all lines are disrupted.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 14:30 today (27 October).

