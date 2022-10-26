Submarine crew to hand back Freedom of Shrewsbury

Submariners from HMS Talent on a previous parade down Shoplatch in Shrewsbury

The submarine, which was affiliated to Shrewsbury, was decommissioned earlier this year.

With HMS Talent no longer operational, the crew will be officially handing back a scroll which signifies the 'Freedom of Shrewsbury'.

A parade will begin from Shrewsbury Castle at 1pm, and will make its way to The Square, via Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, and High Street.

At around 1.15pm at The Square the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, will take the salute, before the mayor and the senior officer attending from HMS Talent speak and the freedom scroll is handed over.

HMS Talent has been affiliated to Shrewsbury since 1990.

Through the years its crew have built up strong links with the town.

When they have not been at sea on operations, they have visited the town for Remembrance Sundays, Mayor’s Sunday Services, as well as taking part in the Dragon Boat Race and raising money for their affiliated charity Hope House.