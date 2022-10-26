Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Submarine crew to hand back Freedom of Shrewsbury

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

Servicemen and women from HMS Talent will be parading through a county town tomorrow.

Submariners from HMS Talent on a previous parade down Shoplatch in Shrewsbury
Submariners from HMS Talent on a previous parade down Shoplatch in Shrewsbury

The submarine, which was affiliated to Shrewsbury, was decommissioned earlier this year.

With HMS Talent no longer operational, the crew will be officially handing back a scroll which signifies the 'Freedom of Shrewsbury'.

A parade will begin from Shrewsbury Castle at 1pm, and will make its way to The Square, via Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, and High Street.

At around 1.15pm at The Square the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, will take the salute, before the mayor and the senior officer attending from HMS Talent speak and the freedom scroll is handed over.

HMS Talent has been affiliated to Shrewsbury since 1990.

Through the years its crew have built up strong links with the town.

When they have not been at sea on operations, they have visited the town for Remembrance Sundays, Mayor’s Sunday Services, as well as taking part in the Dragon Boat Race and raising money for their affiliated charity Hope House.

There will be road closures from 1pm to 1.30pm on Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, and High Street.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News