Food hub charity looking for new trustees

Volunteers in the Shrewsbury Food Hub depot

Since April 2016, Shrewsbury Food Hub has been collecting surplus food from supermarkets, manufacturers, and farms, and sharing it with local charities and community groups.

The initiative helps save the groups money so they can do more with the funds they have.

A spokesman for the food hub said: "We are a trusted voice in the local community with an excellent track record, and we are looking for new trustees to govern the charity as we seek to grow over the coming years.

"After a strategic re-fresh in 2021, we are looking to appoint three new trustees to our board. The board currently comprises seven trustees who are responsible for the governance of our charity and who play an influential role in shaping our strategic direction and monitoring our performance."

Andrew Howe, chair of trustees, said: “It is a great privilege to be chair of trustees at the food hub. Our trustees are volunteers who generously give their time and expertise.

We are looking for new trustees to strengthen the board. We are keen to hear from people from a range of backgrounds but would particularly welcome applications from people with company secretary or legal or senior administrator background, experience working with volunteers, or relevant food industry experience. If you want to be part of a great team that is making a difference, we would love to hear from you.”

Being a Trustee is a voluntary role but training, support and any out-of-pocket expenses will be reimbursed.

People can find more about the role via the Shrewsbury Food Hub Website, or to arrange an informal chat email andrew@shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk.