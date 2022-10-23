Notification Settings

Joy as missing Janet, 71, found 'safe and well'

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A woman who went missing from Shrewsbury on Thursday (20) has been found 'safe and well' say police.

Missing: Janet Jebb
West Mercia Police shared the happy news that Janet Jebb had been found on its social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.

Janet, aged 71, had last been seen on Monday at Shrewsbury Railway Station wearing a pink coat.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find Janet.

