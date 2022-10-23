Joy as missing Janet, 71, found 'safe and well'

West Mercia Police shared the happy news that Janet Jebb had been found on its social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.
Janet, aged 71, had last been seen on Monday at Shrewsbury Railway Station wearing a pink coat.
Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find Janet.
Janet Jebb who went missing from #Shrewsbury on Thursday 20 October has been found safe and well.— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) October 23, 2022
We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal ☺️ pic.twitter.com/tUURJVjHhP