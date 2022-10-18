Council won't be drawn over increase in Shrewsbury North West Relief Road costs

An artist's impression of how Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road may look.

It comes after Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski confirmed he had written to the Government to request nearly £30 million to help meet the rising costs of the project.

The Shropshire Council plan, which would complete the ring road around Shrewsbury, had initially been budgeted at around £81m – although that estimate dates back several years.

Significant increases in construction costs and materials have seen questions raised in recent months over whether the council would need more money for the project – questions which now seem to have been answered by Mr Kawczynski's intervention.

The original cost breakdown for the project would see £54.4m coming from Government, £28.5m from Shropshire Council, and £4.2m from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Campaigners have previously raised concerns that the council would be liable for any increase in costs, or overspend, once the project starts.

Responding to questions from the Shropshire Star, the council has not confirmed how much extra money it needs for the scheme, which is yet to receive planning permission, or what will happen if it is not forthcoming.

But Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said the authority is continuing to look at the costs, and would seek extra money if needed.

He said: "We are continuing to review and forecast the potential cost around the delivery of our priority North West Relief Road in line with Department for Transport’s (DfT) requirements.

"As is expected on a project of this size, initial cost estimates are currently being assessed and challenged as part of the preparation of the final business case.

"This will continue until a fully resolved estimated price is established.

"At this time, Shropshire councillors will then review the projected costs and proposed sources of external and local match funding required to meet the project's requirements.

"We have already secured external funding from both DfT and the Marches LEP.

“Until the publication of the full business case however, we are not able to comment definitively on forecast final costs.

"Until that time, we will prudently continue to work with external funders in order to explore options around any additional funding that may potentially be available if required."

The road has been the focus of vocal opposition, with more than 4,500 objections to its planning application.

Shrewsbury Town Council, along with counterparts in Ludlow and Oswestry, have also voiced their objections to the plan.