Another £30m being requested for Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road as costs increase

The costs for Shrewsbury's proposed North West Relief Road have risen significantly

The extra money is needed to ensure the North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury becomes a reality.

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, said he would be meeting with the Department of Transport to ask for an extra £27.25 million.

The road, which would complete the ring road around the town, was expected to cost around £81m – with £54.4m coming from Government, £28.5m from Shropshire Council, and £4.2m from the Marches LEP.

But, with the project currently grinding through the planning process amid concerns from the Environment Agency (EA), sharp rises in construction costs mean the overall price of the road has risen significantly.

It has now been confirmed that Shropshire Council is asking for the government to provide £27.25m to meet the rise in costs.

The council has always been responsible for any overspend on the project, which is still waiting to go before the authority's planning committee as it attempts to resolve issues with the Environment Agency over the proposals.

The situation raises questions about what will happen if the government cannot provide the funding.

Mr Kawczynski, who has described the road as "essential to secure long-term growth for Shrewsbury’s economy", said that he was committed to convincing government to provide the extra money.

He said: "I have been given a challenge by the council to convince the government to come up with an extra £30m and I have agreed to that challenge. I am taking it on board and I intend to prioritise my office to do everything possible to get this money because the road has to be built and I am totally committed to making sure it goes ahead."

In a letter to Secretary of State for Transport, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, he said: "I am pleased to inform you that my council believes this scheme will be going through the planning process ahead of Christmas, but due to these additional costs, the council face a significant shortfall. They are asking for an additional £27.25m to cover the cost of inflation and environmental requirements since the original grant funding award in 2019.

"The original award accounted for 75 per cent of the scheme's cost; likewise, this ask is for 75 per cent of the growth. The council has also asked me to stress how much they support the Government's proposed ‘Growth Plan 2022’ to unleash development and growth by introducing new legislation to limit the extent to which environmental assessment can delay key infrastructure proposals such as this.

"Likewise, proposals to limit the ability of special interest groups to delay projects through spurious judicial reviews are also welcome."

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski

It is not the only project in Shropshire to suffer the impact of delays with echoes of the issues facing the reorganisation of the county's major hospitals.

Proposals for the 'Future Fit' plans for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford have seen costs rise from £312m budgeted in 2018 – to estimates of more than £500m.

The hospital plans, which are still progressing, have seen the NHS and the Government say there is no money available, asking local health bosses to complete as much of the project as they can with the £312m they were given four years ago.

Mr Kawczynski has said he is totally committed to the progress of the plans for the relief road, arguing it is vital to the county's economic future.

Shropshire Council still says it expects the application to go to its planning committee before the end of the year – although that depends on a resolution to outstanding issues with the EA.

In his letter to the Secretary of State, Mr Kawczynski said: "Constructing the North West Relief Road (NWRR) is desperately needed because it will alleviate congestion and reduce pollution.

"Tourism is crucial to Shrewsbury's economic vitality, with more listed buildings than any other town in England. Most of these listed buildings, along with the health of residents, are critical in terms of air quality.

"This road will significantly reduce the build-up of emissions polluted by vehicles driving through the town centre. Also, many local villages are being used as dangerous rat runs for large lorries due to the absence of the road.

"Local business chambers have agreed that constructing the NWRR is essential to secure long-term growth for Shrewsbury’s economy.

"The town has been earmarked for rapid expansion by constructing thousands of new homes throughout the local area.

"Shropshire Council has recently published an economic assessment of the construction this road will have in terms of increasing the amount of land which can be developed.

"It will be available to construct homes and businesses and to alleviate the pressure of congestion building up in the town itself."

The proposal has faced a vocal opposition from campaigners, as well as Shrewsbury Town Council – along with Oswestry and Ludlow town councils.

The opposition has been focussed on the environmental impact of both construction, and the future use of the road, but campaigners have also taken aim at the costs, arguing that once the project starts Shropshire Council will be responsible for any overspend – figures they have suggested could run to multi-millions.