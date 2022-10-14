Fish and chips for 45p in Shrewsbury tomorrow when new shop opens in town centre

Hammad Ahmed will be running the new Mother Hubbard's chip shop

Mother Hubbard's, which has branches across the country, will open its new chip shop in Castle Street having taken over the site once occupied by Burger King.

To make the occasion, a special opening offer of fish and chips for just 45p will be in place when the first customers walk in at 11am.

The price has been chosen as that's the price a portion would have cost when the firm opened its first shop in Bradford in 1972.

The offer is available to the first 1,000 customers on a regular fish and chips, and is only valid once per customer.

Hammad Ahmed, area manager for Mother Hubbard's said they were delighted to be opening in Shrewsbury.

He said that the new shop would eventually create anything up to 15 jobs.

"With Mother Hubbard's it is our way of giving back to he community itself. It is a tip to the history of the company - 45p is what it would have cost when the first branch opened so it is our way of re-running history with a 45p offer."

The bargain price has proved popular in other towns with hundreds of people queueing up when Mother Hubbard's opened its Sheffield shop earlier this year.

Mr Ahmed added that the menu offered all the tradition chip shop staples but would also include other options such as burgers and chicken strips. He also said that Mother Hubbard's had decided to sell battered cod at the Shrewsbury store, and not just battered haddock as at other shops.