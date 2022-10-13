Campaigners against North West Relief Road say 'precarious' council finances should be 'gigantic wake-up call'

Protesters against the North West Relief Road

A review team from the independent Local Government Association has warned that Shropshire Council’s finances are in a ‘precarious’ position facing a budget shortfall of £30m for 2023/4.

It has advised that is may have to take ‘hard decisions’ to get its finances back on track and avoid intervention from central government.

Campaigners have urged the council to prioritise local services over the major road scheme as the cost of living crisis rumbles on and residents are struggling to heat their homes.

Responding to the report Emma Bullard, a spokesperson for Better Shrewsbury Transport said: "This report should be a gigantic wake-up call for Shropshire Council and it has important implications for the future of the North West Relief Road.

"As the council struggles to balance its books, the North West Relief Road looks increasingly risky.

"Spiralling inflation, the cost of living crisis, and huge jumps in construction material prices is turning the road into a fiscal timebomb. The current predicted price tag is £200m, but the council has only secured £54m from the Department for Transport towards it.

"That means Shropshire taxpayers will have to the fund the difference at a time when local services are facing unprecedented cuts. The council should listen to the review group’s call for ‘clear cashable savings’ and drop plans for the road."

The independent report warned Shropshire Council that it would need to "implement changes that are politically challenging and contrary to its values" and restock its financial reserves in order to regain financial equilibrium.

Campaigners say that is a clear argument that the relief road needs to be cut.

They added: "The writing is on the wall. The road is likely to torpedo the council’s finances for the next decade at a time when ordinary Salopians are struggling to heat their homes and feed their children.