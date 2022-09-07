People being asked to share experiences of accessing cost of living help

People are being asked to share their experiences of getting help with the cost of living crisis

Citizens Advice Shropshire and the Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance want to hear the views of Salopians in their experience of reaching out for help.

In a statement the groups said: "At a time where access to local support is more important than ever, your views, insights and experiences can help to understand what is working well, what could be improved and to work for positive change.

"Both individuals and organisations can take a short 10-minute survey. For those who would like the chance to talk about their experience accessing support in more detail there is also the opportunity to be part of their focus groups."

Aleksandra Zydek, Research and Campaigns officer at Citizens Advice Shropshire added: "We know that reaching out for help isn’t as simple as it sounds.

"There are many barriers that can stop people coming forward and at this time of cost-of-living crisis we really need to deepen our understanding of what is working well locally and where there is room for improvement.

"We’re really keen to hear from anyone with any experience of local support of any kind, as well as people who have perhaps chosen not to reach out so we can better understand the reasons behind this."