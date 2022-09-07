Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

People being asked to share experiences of accessing cost of living help

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

People are being asked to fill out a survey to assess what kind of support is working for families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

People are being asked to share their experiences of getting help with the cost of living crisis
People are being asked to share their experiences of getting help with the cost of living crisis

Citizens Advice Shropshire and the Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance want to hear the views of Salopians in their experience of reaching out for help.

In a statement the groups said: "At a time where access to local support is more important than ever, your views, insights and experiences can help to understand what is working well, what could be improved and to work for positive change.

"Both individuals and organisations can take a short 10-minute survey. For those who would like the chance to talk about their experience accessing support in more detail there is also the opportunity to be part of their focus groups."

Aleksandra Zydek, Research and Campaigns officer at Citizens Advice Shropshire added: "We know that reaching out for help isn’t as simple as it sounds.

"There are many barriers that can stop people coming forward and at this time of cost-of-living crisis we really need to deepen our understanding of what is working well locally and where there is room for improvement.

"We’re really keen to hear from anyone with any experience of local support of any kind, as well as people who have perhaps chosen not to reach out so we can better understand the reasons behind this."

Anyone who wishes to take part in the survey can do so at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/access-to-support

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Telford
Oswestry
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News