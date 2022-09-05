New clubhouse created for cyclists at Shrewsbury Sports Village

The new clubhouse for cyclists at Shrewsbury Sports Village

The provision of the clubhouse at Shrewsbury Sports Village has been a joint partnership between Shrewsbury Sports Village operators the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, British Cycling and Shropshire Council.

It will offer state-of-the-art, two-tier cycle racks, a small kitchen area and accessible toilets close to the Shropshire Council-owned 1km floodlit cycle track.

The track is used by hundreds of people from different groups including Mid Shropshire Wheelers, Pedal 4 Health, the Inclusive Club, and All In Cycling, and also hosts competitive events which have attracted top-name cyclists such as Olympic medal holder Tom Piddock.

The clubhouse opening coincided with Round One of a West Midlands CycloX event, which attracted more than 400 entrants aged from three to over 75s.

Dave Mellor, organiser, said: “Cycling is a growing sport and the great thing about it is that we have people of all ages taking part in these types of events.

“Children can compete on their balance bikes and we have categories right up to the over 75s. It is inclusive and very much a family-friendly sport.

“This new clubhouse is a fabulous addition to our facilities at the Sports Village. We have hydraulic bike racks so we can store two tiers of bikes, there is a small kitchen and fully accessible toilets, and an area where volunteers and supporters can shelter without having to walk back to the main building.”

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “Shropshire Council wants to help people improve their health and wellbeing at all stages of life, and increasing participation in physical activity across the community is crucial to this.

“The cycle track offers people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to take part, whether it is competitively or generally for their own health and wellbeing.

“The clubhouse is an excellent addition to the facilities and will be of great benefit to all the groups who take part.”

Nick Barr, British Cycling’s West Midlands and Central regional manager, said: “British Cycling is delighted to be supporting the brand new clubhouse for cyclists at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

"The clubhouse will encourage the cycling community to come together and support each other in the sport we all love. Just a stone’s throw away from the floodlit cycle track, the clubhouse is a fantastic addition to the cycling facilities and will offer a great opportunity to welcome new members into the cycling world.