MP calls for meeting to kick-start relief road project amid continuing delays

The Shrewsbury North West Relief Road has received more than 4,000 objections

Daniel Kawczynski MP said he had contacted both organisations about the matter, amid his own frustrations at continuing delays to the controversial project.

The planning application for the road, which would complete the ring road around Shrewsbury, was originally due to be considered by Shropshire Council's planning committee last year.

However, progress on the plan has been delayed due to ongoing discussions between the council and the Environment Agency (EA).

The EA is a consultee on the road, and if it objected to the application it could potentially lead to the proposal being rejected.

Last year the EA said it needed more information about the detail of the plan from the council before it could make a decision on whether or not to support the proposal.

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski

Months later and discussions over the issue are ongoing.

Mr Kawczynski said he is concerned that the delays could lead to increases in the costs of the road – which is already budgeted at £80.1m.

He said: "I am concerned about the delays to the construction of the North West Relief Road. I am extremely concerned about the ramifications for the taxpayer.

"We are seeing massive increases in the costs of construction, I have worked too hard to secure funding for this project to simply allow it to wither on the vine so I am calling for an urgent meeting between the Environment Agency and the council which I intend to be at.

"We need to get everyone around the table to see how we can resolve any outstanding issues and get construction started as soon as possible.

"It is essential for Shrewsbury's prosperity and it is essential for the tax payers who will already have to pay more than they would because of delays."

In response to the suggestion a spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "We are working closely with the Environment Agency as a statutory consultee as part of the planning application process."