Apology over 'horrendous' Shrewsbury North West Relief Road drilling

The Shrewsbury North West Relief Road has received more than 4,000 objections

The council commissioned ground investigation works at the Shelton Rough area of town to assess the site's suitability for a bridge over the River Severn and its floodplain as part of the relief road proposals.

The work is expected to run into October, but residents have complained over the noise.

Will Read, a computer programmer who lives on an estate bordering Shelton Rough, said: "While the rest of Shrewsbury has enjoyed a glorious summer, residents in Shelton have been forced to endure weeks of non-stop noise and vibrations as the contractors for the road carry out ground investigation work on the fields beside the river.

"The noise has been horrendous, so bad that it’s been impossible to even sit in the garden without getting a headache. What’s worse is we weren’t even given notice that the works were going to be carried out."

A letter from the road's project manager Matt Johnson said that contractors Kier and WSP have been using a sonic drill rather than percussion drills, creating higher noise levels than usual.

He said: "I would like to apologise for the disturbance you have been experiencing. The project team should have provided notification in advance."

He said the drilling will now take place from 8am and finish at around 6pm, and no later than 8pm. Weekend working is not envisaged, but Mr Johnson said residents would be notified if it was necessary.

Emma Bullard a spokeswoman for campaign group Better Shrewsbury Transport, said: "Residents of west Shrewsbury are having their lives disrupted by noisy site investigations on Shelton Rough.

"With the nearby housing development in Bicton Heath currently under construction, it means that there is nowhere for local families to escape for some peace and quiet. Shrewsbury’s invaluable “green wedge” is being turned into a giant construction site."

The relief road project, which would see a four-mile stretch built from Churncote island to Battlefield, has been met with huge criticism. More than 4,500 people objected to the planning application over concerns about cost and environmental damage.