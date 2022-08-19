Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jack-knifed lorry blocks rush hour traffic in Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A lorry jack-knifed blocking a busy Shrewsbury road in the Friday rush hour.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

West Mercia Police warned drivers to find an alternative route after the lorry and trailer blocked the A5112 Hereford Road outside Marks and Spencer at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Police tweeted: "Jack-knifed lorry & trailer on the A5112 Hereford Road, dual carriageway, outside Marks & Spencer.

"Road is fully blocked.

"Please find alternative route."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News