Police near the scene of an unexploded bomb found on the Shrewsbury housing estate last month

Housing developer Bellway Homes has brought in Brimstone Investigations to carry out searches and investigation of existing properties and their surroundings, and to monitor further building work at the Copthorne Keep development.

The Kent-based company also has an office in Warwick and carries out its work in with the approval of the Ministry of Defence.

They were called in on Friday August 15, the day after the first mortar was found. Since then they have been searching construction areas on the site and 'soft areas' of already built properties with high powered metal detectors for signs of any hidden devices.

Commercial manager Adam Tanner said work was progressing well and they wanted to assure residents already living there they were there to deal with any concerns and would remain there as long as the work takes.

He said: "Our work is two pronged - it is essentially a watching brief to monitor the areas which are still being built on but also a reassurance brief where we can carry out investigations or searches on soft areas of property already occupied. We scan all areas of the building site but particularly we respond to people already living there who may have concerns after the recent finds.

"When Bellway purchased the site, the area underneath each home was excavated and it was found to be the lowest category of risk and that is still the case.

"I have been with Brimstone for five years and during that time the company has carried out thousands of investigations - these finds are more common than people think.

The site, at Copthorne Road used to house Copthorne Barracks with construction beginning in 1877. Completed by 1881, the resultant military facility included a hospital and married quarters, stabling and stores. It was used by the army until 2014.

Bellway spokesman Paul Lawley said: "We are currently communicating with residents to carry out a survey of gardens to ensure no further mortars are present.