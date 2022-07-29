Trapped person cut free at crash scene near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two vehicles were reported to have been involved in a crash at Cross Houses, at 4.24pm on Friday.

One person was reported to be trapped and the fire crews used cutters and spreaders to get them out.

Four fire appliances, including the rescue tender, were scrambled from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Ambulance medics and the police were also on the scene.

Fire crews made the vehicles safe and sent their incident stop message at 4.57pm.