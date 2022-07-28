Teenager jailed after throwing a glass smashing his victim's teeth

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Matthew Holmes had intended to hit a stranger that had bumped into him, throwing the glass in his hand out of his way in the Christmas Eve incident.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (28) Holmes, 19, of Brynner Street, Judge Anthony Lowe, said the woman in his line of fire, who had been in his circle of friends, had suffered serious injuries.

"This was a grave offence, committed in anger and alcohol," he said.

Holmes had admitted at an earlier hearing inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Dean Easthope, prosecuting, told the court that the complaint had been a work colleague.

They had gone to Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury and, in the early hours of December 24, Holmes became very angry after having an argument with one of the group.

He then squared up to another member of the party telling him to go outside to sort things out. As he started walking out someone bumped into him.

Holmes went to hit that person, throwing the glass that was in his hand and hitting the victim in the line of fire.

Her lip was split and a tooth snapped off.

The woman was taken to hospital, had stitches in her mouth and then faced months of dental work.

In her victim statement, she said as well as the broken tooth, three more were chipped.

She still has a scar and now struggled to relax on nights out.

Debra White for Holmes said her client had no previous convictions and was genuinely remorseful for the way he acted which was completely out of character.

"He has struggled to come to terms with his behaviour that night, he feels so guilty."

She said Holmes had suffered with mental health issues prior to the incident and this may have impacted on his behaviour that night.

"There are serious and legitimate concerns about this young man's welfare," she said.

"His mother says she has seen her son turn from a bright, happy individual to a shadow of his former self in absolute despair."

He had taken steps to address his behaviour and cut down on his drinking.

Judge Lowe acknowledged Holmes had made changes to his like and said no doubt alcohol had made him more aggressive.