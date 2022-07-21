Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have you seen this man? Appeal launched after late night Shrewsbury attack

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been launched after a man was left in hospital following a late night attack.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the attack
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the attack

The victim was assaulted near The Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury on Sunday, April 17.

Now police have put out a picture of a man from CCTV footage who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "Can you help us identify this man? Officers would like to speak with him in connection with a serious assault in Shrewsbury.

"He is not believed to be directly involved in the incident but may have useful information.

"He is described as white, around 5’10 with short dark hair. He was wearing black trousers, smart shoes and a blue shirt.

"The incident happened between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, April 17 on Wyle Cop near The Lion Hotel.

"A man required hospital treatment after the incident.

"Anyone with any information that could identify this man is asked to please get in touch."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News