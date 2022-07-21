Have you seen this man? Appeal launched after late night Shrewsbury attack

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the attack

The victim was assaulted near The Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury on Sunday, April 17.

Now police have put out a picture of a man from CCTV footage who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "Can you help us identify this man? Officers would like to speak with him in connection with a serious assault in Shrewsbury.

"He is not believed to be directly involved in the incident but may have useful information.

"He is described as white, around 5’10 with short dark hair. He was wearing black trousers, smart shoes and a blue shirt.

"The incident happened between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, April 17 on Wyle Cop near The Lion Hotel.

"A man required hospital treatment after the incident.