Time planned for North West Relief road inquiry

An artist's impression of how Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road may look

Shropshire Council, which is behind plans to build the road, was pressed on the matter at its cabinet meeting earlier today.

Anti-relief road campaigner Mike Streetly queried if the council was expecting an inquiry into the £80m road – and how long it would take.

He said: "In the project timeline set out in the outline business case for the proposed North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury, 295 days is allowed for a full public inquiry.

"Does Shropshire Council still anticipate a full public inquiry to be held on the road? If a full inquiry is held, how long would it be expected to take and what budget has been allowed?"

Mr Streetly also questioned whether the council would be continuing its plan of potentially developing the business case for the road, which needs to be submitted to government, alongside any potential inquiry.

An inquiry into the plan for the road, which would complete the ring-road around Shrewsbury, could only take place after Shropshire Council's planning committee takes a decision on the project.

The plans were originally expected to go to the committee last December, but have been subject to several delays.

In the most recent update the council said it expected the proposal to be considered in autumn at the earliest.

Responding to the questions the council's deputy leader, Councillor Ed Potter, said it was "prudent" to allow time for a potential inquiry.

He said: "The council simply does not know whether there will be a challenge to any planning decision, whether it be in favour or against the scheme, nor whether any challenge will be accepted for a public inquiry.

"It is however prudent to build in an assumption of a public inquiry into the delivery timetable so the risk of any inquiry can be absorbed.

"Until the nature of any challenge is understood it is not possible to comment on the length or cost of any inquiry."

He added: "The scheme is still intended to be developed with the full business case in parallel with any public inquiry to meet funding windows."

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP, Daniel Kawczynski, has previously expressed frustration over delays to the planning process for the road – which attracted more than 4,000 objections.

He has said it is vital to reduce congestion in Shrewsbury's town centre as well as boosting the economy of the town and the county.

Environmental campaigners have questioned both the rationale and the impact of building the road – including the carbon impact of construction, as well as the ongoing carbon emissions from vehicles using the route.